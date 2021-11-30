Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 754 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $114,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

