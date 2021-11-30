Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO Buys 8,643 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice bought 8,643 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $19,965.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

