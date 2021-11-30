Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) Insider Matthew Pringle Buys 50,000 Shares

Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) insider Matthew Pringle acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($10,285.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.26.
About Payright
