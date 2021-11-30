299,574 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 299,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,594,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,013,000.

NASDAQ NRAC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

