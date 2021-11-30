Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in comScore were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

