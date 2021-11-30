Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.08 Million Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

