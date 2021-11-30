State Street Corp Purchases 58,659 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $769,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

