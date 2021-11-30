Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €80.00 ($90.91) target price from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €69.17 ($78.60).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK opened at €61.88 ($70.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a twelve month low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a twelve month high of €64.14 ($72.89).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.