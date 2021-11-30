Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.21 ($69.56).

Danone stock opened at €54.33 ($61.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.15. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

