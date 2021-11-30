Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

