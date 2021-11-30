Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 33,028 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $33,291,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.