Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder Sells 6,758 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
APRN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
