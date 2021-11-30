Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder Sells 6,758 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APRN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 70.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 361,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 171,175 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.