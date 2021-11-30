Scott Allen Kingsley Acquires 1,265 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.