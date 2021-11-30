InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Insider Jeannine Sheehan Sells 7,461 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $353.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.98. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.
