Insider Buying: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

