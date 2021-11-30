Insider Buying: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
