Serabi Gold’s (SRB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.36% from the company’s previous close.

SRB opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £55.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92. Serabi Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.41.

In related news, insider Michael Hodgson purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

