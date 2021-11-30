Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,510.40 ($19.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £76.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,471.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

