Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €144.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €153.09 ($173.97).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €151.24 ($171.86) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is €148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

