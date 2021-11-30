Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

SHB has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.86 ($8.27).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON:SHB opened at GBX 622 ($8.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 625.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.78. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.