FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $98,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

