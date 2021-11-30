Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of New Residential Investment worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

