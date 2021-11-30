Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGAU stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

CGAU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

