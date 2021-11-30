Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Precigen by 37.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $781.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 206,004 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $1,583,127.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,362,391 shares in the company, valued at $132,660,448.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,681 shares of company stock worth $3,007,119. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

