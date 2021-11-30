QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Buys 100,000 Shares

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 100,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,873,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$847,665.98.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart bought 90,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$21,150.00.

CVE PORE opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

