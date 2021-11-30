Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Senior Officer Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Senior Officer Robb Douglas Thompson purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,700.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$7.38. The company has a market cap of C$192.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.44.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.56.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.