BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 313.8% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.