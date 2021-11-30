Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Expands By 300.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Potomac Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

