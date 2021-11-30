Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS IDKOY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
