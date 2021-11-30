Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS IDKOY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.