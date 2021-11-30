iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Stake Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.02% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

ECNS opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

