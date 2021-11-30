Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,065 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

