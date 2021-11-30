Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

