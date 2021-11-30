Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,759 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

