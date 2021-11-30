Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 234,275 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of GoHealth worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GoHealth by 121.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GoHealth by 5.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 57.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

