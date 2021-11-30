Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Financial Contrast

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Squarespace and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82 monday.com 0 2 9 0 2.82

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $61.27, suggesting a potential upside of 70.56%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $362.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than monday.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and monday.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $621.15 million 8.03 $30.59 million N/A N/A monday.com $161.12 million 16.45 -$152.20 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A monday.com -60.72% -65.68% -29.85%

Summary

Squarespace beats monday.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

