Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,446 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $758.64 million and a P/E ratio of 84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.