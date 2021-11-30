Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.94 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

