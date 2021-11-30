Millennium Management LLC Sells 382,380 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 382,380 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BNED has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.39. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.