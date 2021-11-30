Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 404,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.56% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FENC opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $124.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

