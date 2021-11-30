Millennium Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 289.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Monro worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monro by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monro by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000.

MNRO opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 63.80%.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

