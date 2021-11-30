Millennium Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 72.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,548 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $214.45 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average is $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.