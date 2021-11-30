11,250 Shares in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,573,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVPH opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

