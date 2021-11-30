Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $796,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

