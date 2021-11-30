UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 4,376.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 663,090 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 46.5% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 413,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 28.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,344,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $192,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,715,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,837,241 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

