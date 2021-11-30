UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,107 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 60.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.