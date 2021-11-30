UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,946 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 382,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE DESP opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $672.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

