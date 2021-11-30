UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

LOMA stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $698.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

LOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.