Prudential Financial Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 476,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

