Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $193,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,675 shares of company stock worth $5,751,684. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.40.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.