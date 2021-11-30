7,080 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 41.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.28. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,876 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.