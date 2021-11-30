Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 979 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after buying an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

